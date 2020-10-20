BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police found a 28-year-old man from the GTA who went missing at Pretty River Valley Provincial Park on Monday.

Several emergency response units arrived at the park just after 5:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a man who had gone hiking earlier in the day had gone missing.

According to OPP, officers used ATVs to search for the man in the bushes near the 3rd Line, 2nd Line area near 6th Sideroad.

OPP and fire crews were able to locate the man in the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Police say he did not require medical attention.