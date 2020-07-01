Advertisement
OPP reportedly remove impaired boater from Midland Bay
Published Wednesday, July 1, 2020 6:22PM EDT
OPP arrest impaired boater, July 1st, 2020 (OPP)
BARRIE -- A 30-year-old Georgian Bay resident has lost his boating license for 90 days for reportedly drinking while operating a boat.
Members of the OPP Marine Unit were on patrol along Midland Bay near the Town Dock when they conducted a stop of a vessel just after 1:30 p.m.
The officers noted that the operator had been drinking. A roadside screening test was conducted, which police say the Georgian Bay resident failed.
The accused has been charged with operation while impaired and operating a vessel underway with open Liquor.
The 30-year-old will appear in court on September 10th.