BARRIE -- A 30-year-old Georgian Bay resident has lost his boating license for 90 days for reportedly drinking while operating a boat.

Members of the OPP Marine Unit were on patrol along Midland Bay near the Town Dock when they conducted a stop of a vessel just after 1:30 p.m.

The officers noted that the operator had been drinking. A roadside screening test was conducted, which police say the Georgian Bay resident failed.

The accused has been charged with operation while impaired and operating a vessel underway with open Liquor.

The 30-year-old will appear in court on September 10th.