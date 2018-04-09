

CTV Barrie





The number of fatalities on roads, trails and waterways spiked in 2017, according to a new report published by the OPP.

The report shows that 343 people died on OPP-patrolled roads last year, hitting a five year high. In 2016, there were 307 deaths.

"The OPP is saddened and disappointed to see 2017 mark one of the worst years in recent history for fatalities on and off the road,” says OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes in a statement.

Forty eight people died in motorcycle crashes, the highest in 10 years. The number of people who died in collisions involving a transport truck also hit a 10 year high. Police say 91 people died in 76 collisions.

Boating fatalities reached an eight year high with 31 people dying in 2017. The leading cause of death was people not wearing a life-jacket and falling over board.

“As is the case every year, the majority of these deaths were preventable and attributed to poor driving behaviours. Until all drivers respect and observe road, off-road and marine laws that are designed to keep us all safe, these tragic deaths will continue".

Twenty two people died in off-roading incidents in 2017, the same number of deaths recorded in 2016. Police say half of those who died in both years were not wearing helmets.

Snowmobile fatalities reached an all-time high with 29 deaths.

However, the number of pedestrian deaths dropped to 27 from 39 in 2016.