BARRIE, ONT. -- Ontario Provincial Police allege a woman tried to grab two 10-year-old girls outside a school in Angus in what they call an attempted abduction.

Police say it happened at about 2:15 p.m. Friday on the grounds of Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

The girls reported that a woman tried to force them into a vehicle described as a dirty, grey, four-door compact with a car seat in the back and black sunshades on the rear windows.

The woman is said to be Caucasian with short blonde hair. The driver of the vehicle is described as a bald man with a long brown beard.

The doors of Our Lady of Grace were locked as police investigated, but officers didn't locate the suspects or their vehicle.

OPP Const. Katy Viccarry could not say way whether the alleged incident happened during recess. She says investigators will be canvassing businesses at two nearby plazas looking for surveillance video that may offer clues.