OPP releases image of truck involved in pedestrian hit-and-run, seeks witnesses

Police released an image of a truck believed to be involved in a pedestrian hit-and-run in Midland late last week.

Officers are looking for the driver of a full-sized blue pickup truck travelling north on King Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Friday.

According to provincial police, the vehicle struck a man walking and took off from the scene.

The victim was found lying on the roadside with serious injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-8477.