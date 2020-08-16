BARRIE, ONT. -- OPP say they have recovered a loaded gun, drugs, and hundreds of dollars in cash after a traffic stop in Midland.

Officers pulled over a pickup truck near Yonge St and Hartman after 11 p.m. Saturday, though police have not indicated why.

Police say they spotted a handgun inside the truck and arrested the driver. After further investigation, officers allegedly found pink crack cocaine, drug paraphernalia, and $740 in Canadian cash.

A 50-year-old Midland man faces a long list of drug and gun charges and with failing to comply with a probation order.