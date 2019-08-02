

CTV Barrie





OPP recovered $100,000 worth of stolen property found in Caledon.

Police say a Bobcat tractor, a wacker tamper, and a transport truck were taken from a Mississauga address.

Police say they found the items in the area of Mayfield Road and Centreville Creek Road on Monday.

A 37-year-old Brampton man is charged with theft over $5,000.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.