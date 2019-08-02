Featured
OPP recover $100K of stolen property in Caledon
Police say this transport truck was recovered after being stolen from a Mississauga residence. (Police handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 11:51AM EDT
OPP recovered $100,000 worth of stolen property found in Caledon.
Police say a Bobcat tractor, a wacker tamper, and a transport truck were taken from a Mississauga address.
Police say they found the items in the area of Mayfield Road and Centreville Creek Road on Monday.
A 37-year-old Brampton man is charged with theft over $5,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.