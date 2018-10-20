

Police are ramping up their search for a missing 60-year-old man, three days after he was last seen wandering near the bush in Honey Harbour.

Eric Spencer left his apartment in Thornbury Wednesday and drove his SUV 120 kilometres north-east to a community where police don’t believe he has any family or ties.

Officers have staged a command post in the area where Spencer was last seen, spending Saturday afternoon going door to door trying to find any new leads.

"We've had some snow; it's been cold,” says Constable David Hobson. “It’s unknown if he's been able to access any food or drink. so at this point, we're really looking hard to find him.

Police are asking anyone who lives or cottages in the area to check under their boat tarps.