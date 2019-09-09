The future of policing in Orangeville will be front and centre in council chambers as the town decides whether to keep the current police service or contract the OPP.

The town is hosting two public information meetings, held tonight and tomorrow evening, to hear from both the Orangeville Police Services and OPP, respectively.

Policing is the single largest budgetary item for the town.

The Ontario Provincial Police submitted an estimated initial start-up cost of $8.1 million back in June, plus an additional $1.2 million in transition costs.

The cost to keep the existing police service in 2019 is comparable but without the one-time expenses. There is also no tax increase and no severance or pension divestment costs.

A consultant has been hired to assist.

The OPP is scheduled to present its proposal at council on Tuesday.

The town will make a final decision no later than Dec. 9th.