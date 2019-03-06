

Orillia OPP are investigating a sudden death near Coldwater Road West and Westmount Drive.

Officers with the Criminal Investigation Branch say the body of 30-year-old Sydney Whiteye of Orillia was found outside of a home on Harvey Street around 1:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

At this point, police won’t confirm that they’re treating her death as suspicious, nor would they comment on whether they are looking for any suspects.

Investigators say they’re trying to establish a timeline of events leading to Whiteye’s death. Anyone who has had contact with the victim in the span of the last three days is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.