Police are investigating the death of an infant in the Kawartha Lakes area.

Emergency crews were called to the community of Oakwood, which is located west of Lindsay, on Thursday night.

Police say a 10-week-old baby boy was found not breathing and was transported to hospital. The infant was later taken to a Toronto hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Kawartha Lakes OPP is now investigating the death.

CTV Barrie has reached out to provincial police for further information, but so far our attempts have gone unreturned.