OPP probe serious crash in Singhampton
(Terry Kelly / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, February 21, 2018 3:03PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, February 21, 2018 4:03PM EST
Provincial police are investigating a serious crash in Singhampton.
The OPP says two vehicles collided head-on on Grey Road 4 between Road 55 and 63 on Wednesday, at around 8:40 a.m.
The driver of one of the vehicles, a 56-year-old woman, was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 17 year old, was not injured.
The investigation is ongoing.