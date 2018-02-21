

Provincial police are investigating a serious crash in Singhampton.

The OPP says two vehicles collided head-on on Grey Road 4 between Road 55 and 63 on Wednesday, at around 8:40 a.m.

The driver of one of the vehicles, a 56-year-old woman, was airlifted to hospital with critical injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, a 17 year old, was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.