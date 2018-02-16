Featured
OPP probe fatal snowmobile crash in Gravenhurst
Published Friday, February 16, 2018 7:12PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 16, 2018 7:13PM EST
The OPP are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Gravenhurst.
Provincial police say the crash happened on a trail, just off Muskoka Road West on Friday, at around 5:30 p.m.
The male driver was later pronounced dead.
Technical collision investigators are now looking into the circumstance of the crash.