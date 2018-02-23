

CTV Barrie





An investigation continues into a deadly crash in Oro-Medonte.

According to the OPP, a vehicle went off the road on Line 12, north of Horseshoe Valley Road on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the vehicle struck a tree and caught fire.

The lone occupant in the vehicle was later pronounced dead. Police have not identified the deceased.

An autopsy has been ordered. The vehicle has also been taken to Toronto for further analysis.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.