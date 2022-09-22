OPP plans for hefty police enforcement with another car rally expected in Wasaga Beach

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

  • 95 birds in Owen Sound, Ont. park ordered euthanized

    Ninety five birds in Owen Sound’s Harrison Park have had to be euthanized. On Sept 16, city staff notified the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) about health concerns of the bird and waterfowl population in the park’s sanctuary.

    Swans and ducks as seen in this undated photo in Owen Sound's Harrison Park. (Source: City of Owen Sound)

  • Power restored after east London collision

    Power has been restored in a small area of east London after a collision on Wednesday night. Police say an elderly woman was driving south on Highbury Avenue when the vehicle left the road, sheared off a hydro pole and came to rest against the side of a restaurant.

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver