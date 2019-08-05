

Provincial police officers at the Huronia West detachment are sounding the alarm against people accidentally sounding the alarm. Officers say over the long weekend they received far too many “false” 911 calls, which takes time away from dealing with real emergencies.

Between Friday at 6 pm and Sunday at 11:59 pm members of Huronia West Detachment responded to 273 calls, 79 of which were false 911 calls. False calls include unintentional calls and pocket ideals.

Officers say they want to draw attention to the issue because for every unintentional call they receive, precious seconds could be taken away from someone who really needs help.

Police say a few ways to avoid these calls is to lock your phone’s keypad, avoid programming your phone to speed-dial 911 and if you have a smartwatch that is synced to your phone, make sure the auto feature is turned off.