Provincial police will be out in full force this long weekend cracking down on dangerous driving.

The OPP says 239 people have lost their lives in collisions so far this year.

They say the heaviest traffic happens during long weekends, so as part of the Operation Impact campaign, officers will be out in full force.

"Motorists are reminded to drive sober, stay focused and be patient to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday," Solicitor General Sylvia Jones stated.

Speed is the leading cause of the collisions, with 46 deaths connected to the aggressive driving. Forty-four people who chose not to buckle up were killed this year, and 42 deaths are linked to distracted driving.

"Sadly, many innocent people of all ages pay the price with their lives because of drivers who ignore their responsibility to share the road safely," declared Deputy Commissioner Rose DiMarco.

Operation Impact runs from today until Monday on all OPP-patrolled roads and highways.