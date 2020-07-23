BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are on the hunt for a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant, who could be hiding out in Barrie, Wasaga Beach, Orillia or Oro-Medonte.

The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is trying to track down 45-year-old Mark Whyte, who is currently serving a 13-year sentence for break-and-enter and theft charges.

This isn't the first time Whyte has gone missing.

Back in 2011, he escaped from the Beaver Creek Institute. Police say he was missing for several days before being apprehended.

Police say Whyte was serving the remainder of his statutory release in Barrie with a family member, but that he failed to comply with certain conditions, which is why the warrant was issued.

Police say he is not considered dangerous, but he has been known to steal vehicles to make his getaway.

They say to keep your doors locked, and if you see Whyte, contact police.

Mark Whyte is six-feet-tall and 190 pounds with black hair and blue eyes. He has several tattoos on his arms and hands, including 'MOM' on his left upper arm and flames on both hands. He also has 'RS TW' on the right side of his neck and a spiderweb on his left elbow.