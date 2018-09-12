

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police are looking for help to identify and track down three suspects they say are responsible for a rash of distraction thefts.

Police say the thefts have occurred across Ontario and Quebec.

OPP say on August 26th, the Source for Sports for Huntsville was also targeted.

The suspects, according to police, distract the employee while the other gains access to an office where cash and safes are stored.

The OPP is currentyl working with other police agencies to find the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Huntsville OPP Crime Unit or Crimestoppers.