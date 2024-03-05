BARRIE
Barrie

    • OPP on lookout for CMVs during load restriction season

    Police hold a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz in Grey Bruce on Tues., May 10, 2023. (Supplied) Police hold a commercial motor vehicle safety blitz in Grey Bruce on Tues., May 10, 2023. (Supplied)
    Share

    Police in Grey Bruce are cracking down on commercial motor vehicles exceeding the reduced load restrictions.

    Police say axles over 5,000 kilograms will be considered in violation.

    Officers will be equipped with scales to weigh each axle of a commercial motor vehicle throughout the month of March.

    "Exceeding the weight restrictions on municipality, township, and county roads has a negative effect by causing damage to roads, which further results in a negative economic impact," stated Grey Bruce OPP in a release.

    Provincial police say highways and some county roads will be exempt from the half-load restrictions.

    Most roads have signage to notify drivers about any restrictions, and municipalities may have lists available online.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News