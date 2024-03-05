OPP on lookout for CMVs during load restriction season

Police in Grey Bruce are cracking down on commercial motor vehicles exceeding the reduced load restrictions.

Police say axles over 5,000 kilograms will be considered in violation.

Officers will be equipped with scales to weigh each axle of a commercial motor vehicle throughout the month of March.

"Exceeding the weight restrictions on municipality, township, and county roads has a negative effect by causing damage to roads, which further results in a negative economic impact," stated Grey Bruce OPP in a release.

Provincial police say highways and some county roads will be exempt from the half-load restrictions.

Most roads have signage to notify drivers about any restrictions, and municipalities may have lists available online.