

CTV Barrie





Ontario's police watchdog has cleared two OPP officers of legal responsibility in the death of an Oro-Medonte man who took his own life.

On the evening of April 6, officers went to the man's home and gave him the option to go with them or turn himself in the next day. The man chose the latter.

The next morning a family member found he had hanged himself.

The Special Investigations Unit says the officers used appropriate discretion in giving the man his options, and can't be held legally responsible for his suicide.

The SIU investigates when there’s a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault involving police.