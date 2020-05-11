BARRIE -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested after two provincial police officers were allegedly assaulted in Wasaga Beach.

According to police, the officers were assaulted during a traffic stop on Mosley Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say the accused refused to identify himself and tried to run from the officers.

They say officers found over $3,600 in cash during a search of the vehicle.

Police also claim the suspect tried to stash a small plastic bag with suspected cocaine in the rear seat of the police cruiser.

The suspect, a Scarborough man, has been charged with multiple criminal offences.