OPP officers allegedly assaulted during traffic stop in Wasaga Beach
Published Monday, May 11, 2020 3:08PM EDT
BARRIE -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested after two provincial police officers were allegedly assaulted in Wasaga Beach.
According to police, the officers were assaulted during a traffic stop on Mosley Street shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday.
Police say the accused refused to identify himself and tried to run from the officers.
They say officers found over $3,600 in cash during a search of the vehicle.
Police also claim the suspect tried to stash a small plastic bag with suspected cocaine in the rear seat of the police cruiser.
The suspect, a Scarborough man, has been charged with multiple criminal offences.