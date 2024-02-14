Officer stops vehicle after noticing toddler standing on backseat

Provincial police say an officer stopped a vehicle after noticing a toddler standing on the backseat rather than being adequately secured.

Police say the driver was taking the child to daycare on Tuesday morning when the officer pulled the vehicle over at Mayfield Road and Van Kirk Drive in Caledon.

"What was most frustrating was that the driver kept trying to explain that because they were only going a short distance from their residence to the daycare, it was okay," said OPP Const. Ian Michel, in an email to CTV News.

Police say the officer tried "several times" to explain the dangers to the 32-year-old driver of not having the child properly secured but still had to instruct the motorist to buckle the two-year-old up before driving off.

"There's only so much education we can do to help people. Ultimately, they are responsible for their children's safety. If there had been a collision, even if it wasn't the fault of this driver, and the child was injured, criminal charges could be laid," Const. Michel noted.

The driver was issued several summons to court and could face substantially higher fines. Additionally, if convicted, the driver could face demerit points.

"A nonchalant attitude towards safety has dire consequences," he concluded.