OPP officer’s death sends ripple of sorrow through local police force

Flags are lowered at the Ontario Provincial Police headquarters in Orillia on Thursday following news of the death of one of their own.

"It is with an extremely heavy heart that I regretfully advise that OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller has been killed in the line of duty," stated OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique on Twitter.

Police say Mueller, 42, and two other OPP officers were shot by someone at a home east of Ottawa while responding to a disturbance call.

One officer remains in the hospital in stable but critical condition, while the other has been released and is recovering at home, Carrique said.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, the commissioner said the officers were ambushed.

"A 39-year-old male was arrested and was taken into custody without further incident by heroic officers who were responding in aid to their injured colleagues," said Carrique.

Since September, 10 officers in Canada have died in the line of duty.

"Nine of which were murdered," Carrique said.

The shooting sent a ripple of grief and highlighted the interconnectedness of law enforcement across the country and here at home.

"On behalf of the Barrie Police Service, we offer our sincere condolences to the colleagues and loved ones of the OPP officer killed in the line of duty in eastern Ontario this morning. Our thoughts are with the two officers injured, and we wish them a quick recovery. #HeroesInLife," Barrie police posted online.

"When any serving member of the police service loses their life in service to the community, it affects us all," said Barrie Police Chief Rich Johnston.

"Sgt. Eric Mueller was a member of the Ontario Provincial Police, but a member of a community that he served, and every single member of the Barrie Police service feels that loss today," Johnston added.

The chief noted the importance of supporting the mental health of those who serve and protect in times like these.

"We expect them to serve the community, then they should have an expectation of the administration to serve them in terms of their wellness and their mental well-being," he said.

"This morning, the women and men of the Barrie Police Service came to work, and there was no hesitation. They went out into their cars, and they went out to serve the community as they always do and will always do. But there is that time you think about the costs sometimes of service," Johnston concluded.