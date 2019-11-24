An Ontario Provincial Police officer is recovering at home after being hit by a vehicle while on the job this morning.

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the officer was investigating multiple crashes caused by icy road conditions on Highway 404 at around 9:00 a.m.

He alleges another driver rammed into the police vehicle while the officer was sitting inside the cruiser.

43 year old man from Newmarket charged with failing to #SlowDownMoveOver, Careless driving and several drug posession charges.

This could have easily turned into a tragedy, please watch for stopped emergency and first responders vehicles with their lights flashing�� pic.twitter.com/ytbxpWo5ca — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) November 24, 2019

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to hospital, but have since been released.

Schmidt says the officer will be off work for some time as he recovers.

Schmidt says the driver, a 43-year-old man from Newmarket, Ont., is facing a number of charges, including careless driving and drug possession.