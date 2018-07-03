Featured
OPP officer injured during highway 400 traffic stop now recovering at home
CTV Barrie
Published Tuesday, July 3, 2018 3:28PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 3, 2018 11:15PM EDT
An OPP officer who was injured during a traffic stop on highway 400 is now recovering at home.
The officer was struck by a car just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the southbound 400 near the Finch Avenue exit.
Paramedics say the officer, who is in his 50s, was out of his vehicle for a traffic stop when he was hit. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.
Police are searching for a dark coloured sports car.
Thoughts and prayers are with #OPP officer and family - thankfully now recovering at home - after he was struck and dragged by a vehicle during a traffic stop this morning. #SlowDownMoveOver pic.twitter.com/7SNYHx2Mud— JVN (Vince) Hawkes (@OPPCommHawkes) July 3, 2018