An OPP officer who was injured during a traffic stop on highway 400 is now recovering at home.

The officer was struck by a car just after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday on the southbound 400 near the Finch Avenue exit.

Paramedics say the officer, who is in his 50s, was out of his vehicle for a traffic stop when he was hit. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police are searching for a dark coloured sports car.