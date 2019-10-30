Featured
OPP officer charged after child hit by cruiser in August
OPP Cruiser (File photo)
Published Wednesday, October 30, 2019 1:57PM EDT
An Ontario Provincial Police officer is facing a traffic charge in connection with an incident back in August.
Police say the officer was driving a marked police cruiser on Muskoka Road North in Gravenhurst when the vehicle hit a child riding a bike.
The 10-year-old was taken to hospital, treated for minor injuries and released.
Police say the OPP cruiser was turning into a parking lot when it struck the child's bike.
The officer, who is a 10-year member of the OPP, is charged with not making a safe turn as per the Highway Traffic Act.