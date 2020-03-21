BARRIE -- A 20-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly biting an officer during a traffic stop.

In a release, police say an officer stopped the driver for speeding along Highway 10 in Mono around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, after the driver was pulled over, he began slamming his car into the cruiser behind him.

When the officer asked the driver to leave the car, police say the driver began assaulting the officer, including biting the officer’s hand.

The 20-year-old Orangeville man is facing charges of:

- Race motor vehicle - excessive speed

- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

- Assault with intent to resist arrest

- Assault Peace Officer - cause bodily harm

- Assault Peace Officer

- Possession of Cocaine

The man will answer to his charges in an Orangeville court at a later date.