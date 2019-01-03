

Provincial police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a break and enter at a business in Angus that happened in November.

Police say the two men pried open the back door of the Mary Brown’s Chicken restaurant in the early morning hours of November 26.

According to officers, the suspects stole a safe containing an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene in a dark coloured SUV.

The first suspect is described as a Caucasian man with dark hair and a beard, approximately 6-feet-tall with a thin build. He was wearing a ball cap and a DC brand sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a Caucasian man, approximately 5-feet 9-inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a puffy winter jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP or Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip.