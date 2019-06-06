Featured
OPP need help to identify suspect accused of vandalism
Graffiti is spray-painted on the side of a building on Atherley Road in Orillia. (Orillia OPP)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, June 6, 2019 5:08PM EDT
The OPP is asking for the public to help identify a suspect accused of spray painting graffiti on a building on Atherley Road in Orillia.
Police say the mischief was reported on Monday.
The suspect was caught on camera vandalizing the side of the building with spray paint.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orillia OPP or Crime Stoppers.