OPP need help to find driver accused of causing a motorcycle crash
A white Ford Fusion with a lone occupant is captured on video surveillance on July 29, 2019 in Angus. (Police handout)
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 12:09PM EDT
Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a driver accused of leaving the scene of a collision late last month.
The OPP says video surveillance of the area shows the vehicle in question on July 29 at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mill Street and Pine River Road in Angus.
Police say a white Ford Fusion crossed a live lane of traffic causing a motorcyclist to crash and then left the scene.
Police did not provide details of any injuries to the motorcycle driver.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP.