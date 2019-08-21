

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





Provincial police are asking for the public's help to find a driver accused of leaving the scene of a collision late last month.

The OPP says video surveillance of the area shows the vehicle in question on July 29 at around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Mill Street and Pine River Road in Angus.

Police say a white Ford Fusion crossed a live lane of traffic causing a motorcyclist to crash and then left the scene.

Police did not provide details of any injuries to the motorcycle driver.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottawasaga OPP.