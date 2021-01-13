BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are asking the public to help them find a 17-year-old Orillia girl who hasn't been heard from since Monday.

Keira Keeshig's family says the teen left home around 5 p.m., saying she was going to get food.

She is five feet nine inches tall with a medium build, brown hair in two French braids and brown eyes. Keira is known to have ties to Rama First Nation and Toronto. She could be wearing a puffy white winter vest with a sweater, black jeans with holes in both knees and red Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Keira's whereabouts is urged to contact the Orillia OPP at 1-800-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.