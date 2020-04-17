BARRIE -- Nottawasaga OPP officers clocked a vehicle travelling more than 50 kilometres above the speed limit, and as a result, three people are facing a variety of charges.

Early Friday morning, just after 1:00 am, a Nottawasaga OPP officer clocked a driver speeding in the area of County Road 10 and County Road 21 in Essa Township.

A variety of illegal items were seized, including drugs and weapons.

A 37-year-old man from New Tecumseth, a 26-year-old man from Wasaga Beach and a 34-year-old man from Collingwood are facing a variety of charges. They are being held in custody, pending a bail hearing.