OPP nab driver for travelling almost double the speed limit

BARRIE, ONT. -

A driver is accused of stunt driving offences for travelling 60 km/h over the speed limit.

Caledon OPP say the motorist was travelling 130 km/h in a 70 km/h zone in Belfountain on Wednesday morning.

The driver faces stunt driving charges, including a 30-day license suspension and 14-day vehicle impoundment.

Motorists caught travelling 40 km/h or more over the limit on a road with a speed limit under 80km/h will be charged with stunt driving.

Speeding isn't the only factor that could lead to a stunt driving charge.

Aggressive driving, tailgating, racing another vehicle, intentionally cutting off another car or preventing someone from passing will result in a stunt driving charge and immediate 30-day suspension.