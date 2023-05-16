OPP marine unit lays charges and highlights need for lifejackets on weekend patrol

Officers spent 24 hours patrolling area waterways over the weekend, checking dozens of vessels, laying charges and educating boaters about the importance of lifejackets and staying sober on the water.

According to the OPP, marine unit officers checked 75 vessels, and charged six operators, while 22 others were issued warnings. Four of those were for failing to have sufficient lifejackets.

In a release, police expressed the need for everyone on the water to be prepared for the unexpected.

"Wearing your lifejacket while on the water, especially now even though the warm days of spring are upon us, will definitely increase your chances of survival if you should go overboard into cold water."

The OPP reports the surface water temperature around noon Monday hovered around 4C.

Police encourage water users to attach a whistle and small watertight flashlight to the outer portion of a lifejacket or floater suit to aid with water rescue efforts.

Officers patrolled Six Mile Lake, focusing on reducing incidences of impaired driving and other alcohol-related offences, with general patrols through Midland, Penetanguishene, Honey Harbour, Tiny Township Shoreline and Tay Township.