OPP Marine Unit checks for boaters and bears in Georgian Bay's waterways

As the cooler fall temperatures approach, the OPP Marine unit continues to ensure boaters are performing safely on the waters of Georgian Bay and cottagers are cleaning up on its shores.

Between Aug. 29 and Sept. 6, more than 130 vessels were checked for safety equipment, resulting in 20 boaters receiving warnings under the Canada Shipping Act.

In addition, marine officers visited several islands on Georgian Bay, and spoke with cottagers in reference to bear sightings and problems with bears.

As the summer season draws to a close, so do the wild food sources that bears count on for their next meal.

Police warn that leaving untidy garbage cans, poorly cleaned BBQs, bird feeders, and improperly disposing of food invites bears and possibly their cubs to a cottage.

Marine officers logged 75 hours of patrol time on the waters of Georgian Bay, focusing efforts on Giants Tomb and Beckwith Island areas along with patrols of Gloucester Pool and the Trent System, keeping a watch for impaired operators.

Only one boater was tested for blood/alcohol levels, however, six boaters were served tickets for Liquor Licence Control Act offences.