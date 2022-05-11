OPP marine training underway on Lake Muskoka
Officers from several police detachments are participating in water safety training in Muskoka ahead of the busy boating season.
"It basically takes a road officer or a police officer and allows them the ability to operate vessels across Ontario, so it's kind of like teaching police officers how to operate boats," said Const. James Lyman, OPP Marine instructor.
Once training is complete, the officers are certified and ready to patrol the waters.
"They're good to go in terms of operating smaller vessels. We call those skiffs in the OPP, so 21, 24-foot vessels and below," Lyman noted.
Ontario Provincial Police conduct officer marine training on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst, Ont., on Wed., May 11, 2022. (Catalina Gillies/CTV News)
The marine training program traditionally happened on the grounds of the Ontario Fire College in Gravenhurst until it closed its doors last year.
A new partnership between the Town of Gravenhurst and the Residence Inn by Marriott allowed training to take place on Lake Muskoka in Gravenhurst.
Officers go through a variety of exercises to get comfortable approaching boats safely.
"Through this, I have definitely built confidence in my own ability, ability in my team, and there's knowledge that I'll be taking back to Peel," said marine training student Const. Brian Mortotsi.
OPP Sgt. Dave Moffatt said boating safety is critical.
"Over the past 11 years, we've lost 260 people in boating fatalities on OPP-patrolled water."
Early in the season, the water is dangerously cold and falling in could be deadly.
"There's a chance you might ingest water. If you ingest that water, you have a very low chance of survival," said Moffatt.
Forty-eight officers will be trained through the marine program, which runs throughout May.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
Conservative leadership debate kicks off in Edmonton, candidates outline vision for Canada
Six candidates vying for leadership of the Conservative Party of Canada all framed the country -- and the party -- as deeply divided at the first official debate on Wednesday, though they were split on the reasons for the disunity and how they would fix it.
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
TREND LINE | Poilievre's 'full frontal assault' on BoC a part of his anti-establishment strategy: Nanos
With rising interest rates and a majority of Canadians worried about a recession, Conservative leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre is tapping into growing unease about the economy. And his recent attack on the Bank of Canada is all part of his strategy, according to pollster Nik Nanos on CTV's Trend Line podcast.
Flight schedules, out-of-practice travellers contributing to long lines at Canadian airports: minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says Canada's airport security agency is increasing its staffing, but that a lack of workers is not the main culprit for the unacceptable delays passengers are facing this spring.
Dems' bid to secure Roe v. Wade falls to GOP-led filibuster
The U.S. Senate fell far short Wednesday in a rushed effort toward enshrining Roe v. Wade abortion access as federal law, blocked by a Republican filibuster in a blunt display of the nation's partisan divide over the landmark court decision and the limits of legislative action.
Defence suggests complainant made up 'stories' to get 'revenge' on Hoggard
Defence lawyers suggested Wednesday that an Ottawa woman fabricated rape allegations about Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard as a 'form of revenge' after he physically injured her during consensual sex and hurt her feelings.
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Out-of-control wildfire in Yarmouth County triples in size; air quality alert remains in effect
An out-of-control wildfire in Nova Scotia's Yarmouth County has tripled in size since the Department of Natural Resource's last update Wednesday morning.
-
N.S. police chief felt RCMP 'nudged' not to reveal early warning of killer's danger
A Nova Scotia police chief told an investigator last year that in the aftermath of the 2020 mass shooting, he felt "nudged" by the RCMP not to release a report that had warned the gunman was a threat years before his rampage.
-
Plane carrying Ukrainians set to arrive in Halifax on June 2
Three federal charter flights carrying Ukrainians will arrive in Canada in the coming weeks. One flight will land in Halifax on June 2.
Montreal
-
Children hospitalized near Montreal after eating suspected cannabis candy
A Montreal-area mother is warning other parents to talk to their kids after her daughter and two other elementary school students were hospitalized after eating drug-laced candy they found on the floor of their school bus this week.
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
Live updates from the Conservative leadership debate
Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopefuls are debating face-to-face in English in Edmonton, Alta. This is the first of two official debates organized, and the party has promised a policy-focused event. Follow along for live updates from CTV News reporters.
Ottawa
-
Quebec woman raises alarm after region's only horse vet forced out over language law
Horse owners in a part of western Quebec say the province's language laws are forcing them to lose their only veterinarian at a time when there's already a critical shortage of animal doctors.
-
'I’ve gotten 60 so far': Ottawa woman targets anti-trans stickers in ByWard Market
In Ottawa’s ByWard Market, cryptic messages are showing up; posted on poles and garbage bins.
-
Orleans church wants to convert property to affordable housing units
An Orléans church wants to give back to the community by developing its property into an affordable housing complex.
Toronto
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Accused in Kensington Market shooting says it was 'not really' difficult to get a gun, court hears
Video obtained by CTV News Investigates of a 2018 Canada Day shooting in Kensington Market that left a 19-year-old man dead and three bystanders injured shows how it escalated from a conversation to deadly violence in seconds.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Toronto to hire private security guards to patrol parks that were former encampment sites
Some Toronto parks could soon see private security guards on patrol around the clock as part of the city’s effort to keep encampments from appearing.
Kitchener
-
Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
Police say a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
-
One person sent to hospital after alleged stabbing in Cambridge
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an alleged stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Crews at the scene of a structure fire in Brantford
Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire in Brantford. Colborne Street remains closed in both directions between Shaver Street and Brant County Road 18.
London
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario driver warns people about licence plate renewal rule after receiving hefty fine
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn’t know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
-
Man in custody following weapons investigation in east London
A man is in custody following a weapons investigation in east London, Ont. Wednesday after a citizen reported hearing the sound of gunshots.
-
Flood haunted neighbourhood eyes upgrades to West London Dyke
“It was scary,” Gianna Rigopoulos admitted as she recalled when the Thames River flooded her street. “It was kind of like ocean waves washing up towards our house.” Four years later, upgrades to the section of dyke that protects the neighbourhood are entering the final design stage.
Northern Ontario
-
Nipissing District sees spike in job listings
It's a great time to be looking for work: two employment agencies in the Nipissing District are seeing a large increase in the number of job postings in the region.
-
Sudbury rolls out the red carpet for young boy battling cancer
Greater Sudbury rolled out the red carpet for Jackson Twain, 4, who was treated to a fun day that included a classic car parade. Twain is currently battling cancer.
-
Sudbury firefighters have responded to 33 fires so far in May
Fire officials across the region have been busy this month, with crews battling dozens of bush and other fires.
Windsor
-
Near or far, high costs not slowing travel plans in Windsor-Essex
Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) debuted the 2022/2023 Official Visitor Guide Wednesday afternoon, encouraging those wanting to travel to stay close to home.
-
City of Windsor offers safety tips for those turning to the pool to keep cool
While city pools are not yet open, municipal officials are sounding the alarm about what you need to know before jumping into the water.
-
Worker dies in industrial accident at Atlas Tube in Harrow
Essex County OPP say a worker has died after an industrial accident in Harrow.
Calgary
-
'Completely innocent': Woman killed in crash after road rage shooting in southeast Calgary
Calgary police say road rage led to a shooting between two vehicles Tuesday night that in turn caused a crash, leaving an innocent woman dead.
-
Calgary artist hoping Flames fans go wild for playoff anthem
Joey Braunwarth says he still remembers all of the words to the Calgary Flames' 2004 unofficial playoff anthem 'In Da Dome.'
-
Jason Kenney says he's supported by a 'significant majority' of the UCP
With a week to go before the results of a UCP leadership vote are set to be revealed, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is confident his party is behind him and want to move forward.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon real estate company funnelled U.S. expansion cash to cover losses in Canada, investigation finds
Investors thought they were helping to fund a Saskatoon real-estate firm's ambitious expansion into the U.S — but instead, they were helping to keep a failing company afloat.
-
Prince Albert police ask for public's help in locating missing mom and her two kids
Police in Prince Albert are looking to confirm a family's whereabouts "as soon as possible."
-
Sask. Teachers' Federation president steps down after 7 years
The president of the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation is moving to a senior administrative position.
Edmonton
-
Alberta reports 2 probable cases of severe acute hepatitis in children
One child has been discharged and is doing well, while the other remains in hospital, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw said on Wednesday.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in stabbing near Royal Alexandra Hospital
A woman was charged with second-degree murder after a man died of a stab wound last week.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations, transmission down in Alberta: Copping
Jason Copping said Alberta's positivity rate was lower compared to recent weeks and that wastewater also trended down almost everywhere, including Calgary.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s new method of counting COVID-19 deaths may be obscuring benefit of vaccination
While it's long been known that vaccination significantly reduces the likelihood of severe outcomes from COVID-19, B.C.'s recent change to how it reports deaths related to the disease may be making it harder to see that in the data.
-
An engaging day in the legislature: B.C. MLA proposes to girlfriend on house floor
Coquitlam-Port Moody MLA Rick Glumac surprised the B.C. legislature Wednesday by proposing to his longtime girlfriend, Haven Lurbiecki, who was watching from the gallery.
-
B.C. drops 24 tickets against Fraser Valley pastors who violated COVID-19 orders
The B.C. Prosecution Service has confirmed it dropped two dozen COVID-19 violation tickets against three Chilliwack pastors who continued in-person worship services in violation of provincial public health orders.