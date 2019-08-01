Featured
OPP make multiple arrests across region, cracking down on child exploitation
Darwyn Wasylciw was charged with accessing child pornography, possession of child pornography and two counts of breach of probation. (File Image)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, August 1, 2019 12:17PM EDT
Provincial Police have been cracking down on alleged child sex offenders across the region in recent days.
The OPP says it arrested a 43-year-old man on Thursday following a four-month investigation.
Police searched a Grand Valley residence seizing multiple electronic devices.
The accused faces several charges, including possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
He is scheduled to appear in an Orangeville court on August 13.
On Tuesday, officers arrested two more men in separate instances.
A 61-year-old Wasaga Beach man and a 47-year-old Tiny Township man were both arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.