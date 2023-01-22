OPP make arrest in vehicle entry thefts in Wasaga Beach

OPP in Wasaga Beach have made an arrest following a string of vehicle entry thefts throughout the month of January.

According to police over the span of two weeks, multiple calls for service were made after a string of thefts in which cash, personal belongings and identification cards were taken from vehicles.

Following an investigation a 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with several offences including theft under $5000 and trespassing at night.

Police say the accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Collingwood, on February 28, 2023.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Huronia West OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.