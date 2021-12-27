OPP looking to identify suspect wanted in a number of thefts in Simcoe County

Southern Georgian Bay OPP have released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a number of thefts in Simcoe County on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 (Supplied) Southern Georgian Bay OPP have released photos of a suspect believed to be involved in a number of thefts in Simcoe County on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 (Supplied)

Barrie Top Stories