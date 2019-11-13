Orillia OPP is on the hunt for a man accused of an armed robbery at a bank on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect approached the teller at the CIBC on West Street around 4:40 p.m., claimed he had a weapon and demanded cash.

Officers say once the man was given an undisclosed amount of money, he ran from the bank southbound on West Street.

Police, along with the K9 unit, searched the area, but the bandit wasn't found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orillia OPP.