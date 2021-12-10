OPP looking to identify male involved in Midland criminal investigation
OPP are looking to identify this person who they say is involved in a criminal investigation in Midland, Ont., on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 (OPP/Supplied)
Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest in a criminal investigation in Midland.
Southern Georgian Bay OPP says the investigation is related to an incident that occurred at a motel in Midland on Nov.6.
Anyone who can identify this person is asked to contact police.
