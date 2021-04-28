Advertisement
OPP looking for witnesses to fatal crash in Ramara Township
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 2:05PM EDT
Share:
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Ramara man is dead, and OPP is investigating the accident that took his life.
The 76-year-old died when his pickup truck collided with a gravel truck around noon hour last Thursday.
OPP is looking for any witnesses to the crash on Highway 12 south of Concession Road 3 in Ramara Township.
Police have not yet laid any charges in the crash.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.