OPP looking for those who don’t buckle-up this weekend
An OPP cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 31, 2018 12:07PM EDT
Provincial police say they'll be conducting a seat belt campaign this long weekend, looking for people who still fail to heed the buckle-up message.
The force says that over the past 10 years its officers have laid 257-thousand-475 seatbelt charges.
People aged 25-to-34 were issued the most tickets (63-thousand-846) followed by drivers and passengers aged 35-to-44 (50-thousand-863) and then 45-to-54 year-olds (50-thousand-488 charges).
During the past decade police say failure to wear, or properly wear seat belts has contributed to 639 deaths -- 49 of them occurring in the past year.