

The Canadian Press





Provincial police say they'll be conducting a seat belt campaign this long weekend, looking for people who still fail to heed the buckle-up message.

The force says that over the past 10 years its officers have laid 257-thousand-475 seatbelt charges.

People aged 25-to-34 were issued the most tickets (63-thousand-846) followed by drivers and passengers aged 35-to-44 (50-thousand-863) and then 45-to-54 year-olds (50-thousand-488 charges).

During the past decade police say failure to wear, or properly wear seat belts has contributed to 639 deaths -- 49 of them occurring in the past year.