BARRIE -- Nottawasaga OPP is asking for the public's help to identify the suspect in a rash of storage unit break-ins in Adjala-Tosorontio.

Police say about eight units were ransacked on Friday, April 3, at the New Tech Storage facility.

Police say a possible suspect was caught on surveillance video driving a dark-coloured newer-model Dodge Ram pickup truck.

The accused is described as a young man, possibly of middle-Eastern descent and was wearing a white head covering.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who lives in the area and has home security video of the suspect or vehicle to contact them.