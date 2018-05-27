

CTV Barrie





The Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

54-year-old Kenneth Locke, from Toronto, has not been seen since Victoria Day.

Investigators believe he may have visited his cottage on Upper Big Bay Chute Road in Severn Township.

He’s described as 6’2”, about 160 pounds, with salt and pepper hair.

Locke also has a short grey and white beard, and wears dark-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP’s Orillia detachment or Crime stoppers.