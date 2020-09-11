BARRIE, ONT. -- Provincial police are appealing for witnesses after a vehicle struck and seriously injured a cyclist on Simcoe County Road 6 south of Wyevale Thursday night.

Police say the driver took off, leaving the cyclist to be found by another motorist who called 911.

The 44-year-old Wasaga Beach man was triaged at the scene by Simcoe County Paramedics and rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police say the cyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle travelling north.

Police are looking for a blue 2019-2021 Nissan Infiniti QX60, which could have damage to its passenger-side front headlights, outside rearview mirror and exterior body trim parts.

Police are asking anyone with dashcam video or information about the incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

(Police release an image of a similar vehicle seen below.)