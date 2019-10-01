Provincial police are looking for a driver who disappeared following a collision on Highway 10 in Caledon on Tuesday morning.

Police say a blue pickup truck travelling north crossed the centre line into oncoming traffic before crashing into a ditch north of King Street.

When officers arrived, the truck was abandoned, and the driver was nowhere to be found.

Investigators claim the newer-model truck was stolen from Guelph several days earlier.

The K-9 unit and Emergency Response Team were called in to search but were unable to find the suspect.

The OPP is asking witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have spotted any hitchhikers along Highway 10 this morning, to contact them.