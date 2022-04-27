OPP locates teen reported missing in Orangeville

Provincial police located the 16-year-old boy last seen in Orangeville Tuesday night.

Police say Anthony Luczay was known to frequent the Orangeville and Caledon areas.

They say they were concerned for "the safety and well-being" of the missing teen.

Luczay was on Broadway at Highway 10 in Orangeville around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say.

He is five feet nine inches tall with a heavy build, short brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was wearing a green sweater with yellow writing 'RF HALL,' which is part of a school uniform, black pants, a white baseball hat with Toronto in blue letters, and a dark gray backpack.