OPP locate man who had been missing since Victoria Day
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV Barrie
Published Sunday, May 27, 2018 6:45PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, May 28, 2018 3:13PM EDT
Police say they have found a man who had been missing since Victoria Day.
The OPP announced on Sunday night that they had safely located Kenneth Locke. Investigators also thanked the public for their assistance.
The 54-year-old Toronto man had been missing since Victoria Day.
During the investigation, police said Locke may have visited his cottage in Severn Township.